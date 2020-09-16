Police search for robbery suspect last seen riding away on bike

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they are searching for a robbery suspect who was last seen riding away on a bicycle.
Police said a person was robbed Wednesday in the parking lot of a business around 1 p.m. along Glenside Drive near Staples Mill Road.
Officers said cash was stolen as the victim left the store.
The suspect was last seen riding away on a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-4865 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
