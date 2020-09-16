Patient files negligence lawsuit against Allison Breast Center, doctor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another patient is suing a Henrico doctor accused by the Virginia Board of Medicine of misreading multiple mammograms.
Lisa Gibson filed a $5 million lawsuit against the Allison Breast Center and Dr. Michael John Bigg, alleging negligence.
The lawsuit filed Stephanie Grana of Breit Cantor accuses Dr. Bigg of failing to evaluate and interpret an ultrasound that was highly suggestive of malignancy.
NBC12′s Rachel DePompa spoke with Lisa not long after the Virginia Board of Medicine temporarily suspended doctor Bigg’s license. She’s “patient J” in the medical board’s report.
Lisa says she went to the Allison Breast Center in 2017 after discovering a lump in her left breast. Her medical record from that visit says doctor big called it a benign cyst. She says she asked for a biopsy.
“He said we didn’t need to biopsy it because it was just a cyst...what was the harm in biopsying it to find out? Because that right there could have made all the difference in the world,” Lisa said.
“It could have been a lumpectomy instead of a mastectomy?” DePompa asked.
“Exactly. And I ended up with a double mastectomy...and that’s a whole nother mental toll,” Lisa said.
There are 17 other complaints before the state medical board.
In all of DePompa’s past reporting, his attorney has not commented on the pending cases. DePompa did reach out Wednesday and has yet to hear back.
In another pending lawsuit, filed by a different patient, Dr. Bigg denied those claims.
Lisa Gibson is considered cancer-free, but is still in need of reconstructive surgery and dealing with the fallout.
Allison Breast Center posted on its website how patients can get their records and a response to the allegations. You can read the full update below:
In regards to Allison Breast Center closing, Dr. Bigg’s license has been suspended, and unfortunately Virginia Law allows the issue to become public before a doctor has the chance to respond. Many complaints have been anonymous.
He has still not been able to clear his name and still does not have an appointment with the board to do so. After 40 years as a radiologist, saving thousands of patients' lives, this is his first incidence of anything like this. This was a huge shock to both myself and my husband and am sure to all of you. As you can imagine, this has been difficult for all of us here at Allison Breast Center, and we ask you for your grace and patience.
Unfortunately there has been a lot of misinformation by the media that has scared many of our patients.
Unfortunately like everything, radiology is not 100% effective, especially mammography. If you would like to learn more about this, you can look up more information on both radiology and mammography’s advantages and disadvantages as well as its efficacy. Dr. Bigg is being held up to a much higher standard than mammography is able to sustain.
We are truly so sorry that you have had to go through this and are heartbroken by any negative feelings that may have resulted from this. We always felt our patients and staff were like family to us and still feel the same way.
Because of the length of time the medical board has waited for Dr. Bigg to clear his name, we may not be able to afford to bring our wonderful clinic back.
Again we are so sorry this has happened to all of our patients.
We cherish each and every one of our patients and wish you all the happiness the future provides.
Sincerely,
Gillian Bigg
