No date set for emergency childcare within Richmond Public Schools

“I’ve been speaking with the city attorneys representatives and what it boils down to, is because the city is not going to be the entity running the program, the city attorneys office is not recommending they enter an agreement that would make them liable for child care regulations because they are not going to be the entity that is in the building,” explained education attorney Jonnell Lily. “That is a very simplified summary of the conversation--they see themselves as the facilitator of providing the grants to the providers and linking the providers to RPS as the entity responsible for the facility.”