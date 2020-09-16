News to Know for Sept. 16: Sally makes landfall; Hanover school names update; Utility moratorium extended; Stoney administration projecting surplus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant.
Lows in the mid-50s, highs upper 70s.
A newly strengthened Hurricane Sally pummeled the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama with sideways rain, beach-covering storm surges, strong winds and power outages early Wednesday, moving toward shore at an agonizingly slow pace that promised a drawn-out drenching and possible record floods.
Some 150,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity by early Wednesday, according to the poweroutage.us site.
A curfew was called in the coastal Alabama city of Gulf Shores due to life-threatening conditions.
The Hanover School Renaming Committee has announced the two names it will recommend replacing the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
After receiving input from community members, parents and students, the committee will recommend Twin Rivers for the high school and Mechanicsville for the middle school.
The school board will consider the new names during its Sept. 16 meeting at 7 p.m.
Hanover County Public Schools says a teacher at Kersey Creek Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials say that the teacher’s exposure to the virus was confined to her classroom.
The students in her class will move to remote learning for the next two weeks.
Dinwiddie Schools voted to have its elementary students back in the classroom by the end of the month.
The reopening plan was discussed during a special school board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The first group that would return is students with special needs of all ages.
They’re set to resume in-person learning on Sept. 21.
The city of Hopewell has created a childcare program for elementary and middle school students.
The childcare program is for students in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade and will begin on Sept. 21.
Slots for parents to sign up for children are limited. To sign up, click here.
Governor Ralph Northam has sent a letter to the State Corporation Commission asking for an extension of the moratorium of utility service disconnections through at least Oct. 5.
Northam said his administration is working closely with legislators and that an extension would give the General Assembly enough time to evaluate budget proposals.
The current moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 16.
The Stoney administration is now projecting a net surplus of $13.75 million at the close of FY2020.
The surplus is about 2 percent of the general fund budget and shows “successful cost-saving measures and conservative revenue forecasting in the early stages of the pandemic.”
As required by an ordinance, 50 percent of the surplus goes to “rainy day” reserves, 40 percent goes to the capital maintenance reserve and 10 percent goes to special purpose reserves.
Stoney said he is recommending that the special purpose reserve goes toward funding the city’s equity study, initiatives to address racial health disparities, and post-employment benefit liabilities.
The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the abduction and murder of a man in 2012.
On Sept. 16, 2012, Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India, was abducted from the Raceway Gas Station he operated along Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
The FBI said Patel’s body was found at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in Richmond on Sept. 20. He was killed by gunshots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or email Tips.FBI.gov.
