1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths reported in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 6.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 137,460 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday - a 1,101 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,920 deaths with 10,464 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The health department says a data backlog is to blame for two consecutive days of large death increases.
A total of 1,960,918 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported Thursday; the total number is now 958. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,008 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,831 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,656 cases, 301 hospitalizations, 91 deaths
- Henrico: 5,155 cases, 406 hospitalizations, 205 deaths
- Richmond: 4,407 cases, 403 hospitalizations, 56 deaths
- Hanover: 1,195 cases, 96 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 699 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
- Goochland: 252 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
