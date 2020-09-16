Hopewell creates childcare program

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Hopewell has created a childcare program for elementary and middle school students.
The childcare program is for students in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade and will begin on Sept. 21.
Organizers will be evaluating the program at the end of the first quarter to determine if it will continue throughout the school year.
Slots for parents to sign up for children are limited. To sign up, click here.
The program will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 a.m.
