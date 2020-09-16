Hopewell City Schools mourn loss of high school Assistant Principal

We are saddened by the sudden loss of our dear friend and co-worker, Loretta Curtis-LeMay (HHS Assistant Principal). Mrs. Curtis-LeMay made a huge impact at Hopewell High School by making her sweet presence known and felt by everyone with whom she came in contact. Mrs. Curtis-LeMay was able to build positive relationships with students and parents where her heart and love was shown by her attitude and commitment to the school. We send our deepest condolences to her family, husband and daughter as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Her smiles, jokes and warm comments will be truly missed and never forgotten by the staff here at HHS. One student recently shared that Mrs. Curtis-LeMay always checked on her and made her feel special. She was a true testament to the meaning of Blue Devil Pride!