Here’s what you need to know before early in-person voting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early in-person voting starts Friday, Sept. 16, and the Registrar’s office said they are ready for thousands of people to cast their ballots. And as we found out, it’s a pretty easy process.
“I’m always puzzled when people choose not to vote, especially this year," said Kirk Showalter. “All you do is fill out a voter registration application those are available online at the state Board of Elections website and the registration office at 2134 W Laburnum.”
Once your form is filled out, you can turn it in online or in-person. Then you can cast your ballot but must provide some measure of identification including:
- A driver’s license.
- A bank statement
- Or a utility bill.
If you feel uncomfortable showing any of these forms, then you may sign a waiver that states you are who you say you are. However, once a voter is registered they can only vote in the precinct they are registered in.
“If they don’t then they can be issued a provisional ballot, which is not cast on Election Day,” said Showalter. “It’s brought back and the electoral board decides if you are eligible to vote or not.”
Voters do not have to have a reason to want to vote early in-person. This option is available until the Saturday before Election Day.
