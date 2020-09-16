Goochland County recommends in-person learning plan to be presented next month

By Adrianna Hargrove | September 16, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 12:42 PM

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County is considering an in-person learning plan beginning next month.

The district opened last month under a fully virtual plan, with only a few students with limited internet access at home reporting to school buildings.

The superintendent says his team has been working hard on a plan to get more students in class safely.

A recommendation will be presented on Oct. 13.

The district has reported there have been no COVID-19 cases among staff or students.

