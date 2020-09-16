Goochland County considering return to in-person learning

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County is considering an in-person learning plan beginning next month.
The district opened last month under a fully virtual plan, with only a few students with limited internet access at home reporting to school buildings.
The superintendent says his team has been working hard on a plan to get more students in class safely.
A recommendation will be presented on Oct. 13.
The district has reported there have been no COVID-19 cases among staff or students.
