Free COVID-19 community testing events scheduled in Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced additional free community testing events for the months of September and October.
Here’s a list of dates, locations and times:
- Thursday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220
- Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon - Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223
- Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m. - Broad Rock Community Center, 4651 Ferguson Lane, Richmond, Va. 23224
- Friday, Oct. 2, from 1-4 p.m. - Eastern Henrico Health Department Parking Lot, 1400 North Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23223 (NOTE: There are only 20 tests being administered at this event so you must register)
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday (except holidays).
Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.
Attendees are advised to bring their umbrella for rainy weather or shade from the sun while waiting in line.
Individuals will be notified of their results in five to seven business days. If notification is not received after 7 business days, call the Test Results Hotline at 804-486-2107, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voice messages will be returned within one business day.
