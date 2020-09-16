Forecast: Pleasant Wednesday with heavy rain potential Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have a beautiful day ahead on Wednesday, but the threat for heavy rain from remnants of Sally is increasing on Thursday and Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 70s
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN Southernmost VA Thursday PM Through Friday
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Heavy rain threat increases, especially PM. Localized flooding possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs mid to upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy. Rain likely, especially Southern VA. Flooding possible. Lows lower 60s/upper 50s, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance 80%)
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
