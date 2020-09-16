Disabled man says Richmond nursing home threw him out

According to the report, Steven left with a male friend and did not disclose where he was going. He was discharged with no glucometer, no physician’s evaluation, no reason for discharge, no staff signature and with 50 tablets of Lorazepam, a controlled narcotic. Also in the report, Steven called back asking for help with his medications. Employee P told Steven it was not her area and she did not document or follow up with anyone else at Bonview about his request for help.