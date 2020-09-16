Children’s Museum of Richmond reopens Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond is reopening to the public on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Tickets will need to be purchased in advance for members and general admission. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Visits to the museum will be booked 1 hour and 45 minutes apart. All exhibit spaces and high-touch areas will be cleaned between sessions.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the museum requires those ages 5 and up to wear a mask while it is also recommended for children ages 3 and 4.
No food or drink will be allowed, and handwashing and sanitization stations have been added around the museum.
