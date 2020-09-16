Central Virginia firefighters honored in memorial service in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the annual, ‘Central Virginia Fire and EMS Memorial Service’, the bell tolls rung for the fallen firefighters and EMS service members across central Virginia.
The community gathered to honor the brave heroes at the Carillon.
Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter and Hanover County Fire Chief, Jethro Pland, spoke of the sacrifice and risk that first responders take every time they head out to a call, as well as the long-term impacts such as mental health and cancer from exposure of toxic chemicals throughout the years.
A special mention was made of Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry, who was killed by gunfire in Hopewell last year as she shielded her five-year-old son from bullets.
