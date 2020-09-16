Capital Wing offering warbird rides in Culpeper following flyover

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - After a flyover in the nation’s capital to mark the 75th anniversary of WWII ending, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will offer warbird rides in Culpeper.
The two planes participating in the Arsenal of Democracy flyover from the Capital Wing include a Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller airplane and a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.
You will have the chance to fly in those planes on Sept. 26, along with a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane.
If the flyover in Washington D.C. gets postponed due to weather, the rides in Culpeper will be rescheduled for Sept. 27.
“In addition to the experience of flying in a vintage WWII aircraft, riders may also see several WWII fighters and bombers that participated in the Arsenal of Democracy before they depart for their home bases,” said Pete Ballard, Assistant Adjutant of the Capital Wing. “This is probably the last time ever this number of WWII aircraft will be in the same place at the same time."
