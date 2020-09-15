Virginia Dept. of Forestry asks residents to donate acorns, nuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking residents to donate 12 species of acorns and nuts that can be planted to grow into tree seedlings.
The nuts will be planted at the Augusta Forestry Center and will produce next year’s hardwood seedling crop.
Officials said Virginians did a great job last year of donating acorns and nuts to the cause.
“The public supplied us with tons of acorns and walnuts last year. I am always amazed at the output by Virginians every year,” says Assistant Forestry Center Manager Josh McLaughlin.
The tree nursery is in need of the following: black oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, live oak, northern red oak, pin oak, southern red oak, swamp chestnut oak, swamp white oak, white oak and willow oak.
Officials said to place the nuts in a breathable sack or bag - no plastic. Also, minimize debris in the bag, label the species and date of collection.
Once they are gathered, store them in a cool place, such as a fridge or basement, until you can drop them off no more than 10 days after they were collected. Nuts must be delivered to the VDOF no later than Oct. 16.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.