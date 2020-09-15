VCU could rename Confederate buildings on campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The university’s president is recommending several buildings on campus be renamed due to the namesakes' ties to the Confederacy.
This comes after the Committee on Commemorations and Memorials was formed to conduct an audit of “symbols of the Confederacy, racism, slavery, white supremacy and other items of an exclusionary nature that existed on VCU’s campuses.”
The Vice President for Inclusive Excellence at VCU and chair of the committee, Aashir Nasim, Ph.D., said that “symbolism matters.”
“For instance, taking down the dispiriting and vicious signs that read ‘Whites Only’ and ‘Colored Only’ from waiter sections, water fountains and waiting rooms mattered after Jim Crow segregation,” Nasim told VCU. “That simple act helped to heal the psyche of a nation and also gave people a sense that we were making progress toward civil rights for all. In the same vein, removing Confederate symbolism from our campuses, which still yields a de facto segregation in terms of how that historical era gave rise to the education and health disparities we see today, may also serve as an opportunity for reconciliation and restoration.”
The buildings that could be renamed include McGuire Hall, Baruch Auditorium, the Ginter House, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel, the Tompkins-McCaw Library and the Wood Memorial Building.
According to VCU, the commission also recommended petitioning the city to remove the Fitzhugh Lee monument, the Joseph Bryan statue, and the W.C. Wickham monument in Monroe Park and the Howitzer statue near Park and Harrison streets. The monuments in Monroe Park and Howitzer statue were removed over the summer.
VCU’s board of visitors will hear the recommendations this week - they have the final say in the matter.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.