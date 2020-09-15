RPS emergency child care program stalled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The emergency child care program that could happen in five school buildings is apparently stalled after what appears to be some miscommunication on how to handle it.
Richmond city attorney recommended that RPS make deals with the YMCA and Richmond Behavioral Health Association without getting the city involved - similar to what nearby counties are doing.
Some school board members were upset, saying the city should be part of this. They plan to discuss the issue again during their meeting next Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.