Richmond business offers in-home support for families struggling with virtual learning

“We take all of the onus off of the parents in hiring, we have insurance that covers them, we’ve done all that vetting, we’ve done all that training, we’ve done all the interviewing,” said Martin Lawson. "It’s making sure that the kids are staying on task, they’re able to log in, they’re able to click on the links that they’re supposed to but if they’re trying to do a worksheet that they can’t figure out...there’s someone there that can help them.”