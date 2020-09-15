Reward offered for info about multiple armed robberies in Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering of a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men believed to be responsible for multiple armed robberies in the Charlottesville area.
Investigators believe the two men are in their late teens to early twenties, and are responsible for the following armed robberies:
1. Thursday, June 18, 7:30 a.m. at the Oak Hill Market & Deli, 667 Country Green Road.
2. Saturday, June 27, 4:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven, 2025 Ivy Road.
3. Friday, July 30, 10:40 p.m. at the BP gas station, 1800 Monticello Avenue.
4. Friday, August 14, 6:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven, 385 Greenbrier Drive. The store clerk was also assaulted.
5. Monday, August 31, 10 p.m. at the Kangaroo Express gas station, 1099 E. Rio Road. The store clerk was also assaulted.
6. Friday, September 4, 9:49 p.m. at the Subway/7 Day Junior, 111 Maury Avenue. The store clerk was also assaulted.
7. Sunday, September 13, 5:42 a.m. at the 7-11, 25 Solomon Drive, Stafford.
Authorities say these two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about them or others who may be involved is asked to contact investigators immediately.
To provide tips to ATF Special Agents, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.
To provide tips to Albemarle County Police Department call Detective Holmes at 434-531-9348 or to Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
