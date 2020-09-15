Police: 1 killed, suspect arrested following shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police said one person was killed and a suspect has been arrested following an early morning shooting in Henrico’s west end.
Tuesday just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Virginia Pine Court near Olde W. Drive.
Police said the victim, 24-year old, Daequon D. Glover, of Richmond, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
After an investigation, police arrested, 26-year old, Elijah U. Samuels, of Henrico, in connection to the shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.