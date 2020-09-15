News to Know for Sept. 15: School reopens after COVID closure; RPS child care program stalled; VCU could rename Confederate buildings; Best weather of week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Missed our morning newscast? Here’s a quick recap of our top headlines. And remember, you can watch a replay of the morning news on our website and news app as well as our channels on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.
The crisp autumn air is here! Expect high temperatures in the 70s and even upper 60s by the weekend.
We’re still tracking Hurricane Sally, but right now it appears remnants will stay south of Virginia.
Police are investigating after a person was shot in Henrico’s west end in a neighborhood behind Parham Doctor’s Hospital.
We don’t yet know the extent of the victim’s injuries or if there are any suspects.
Liberty Middle School students in Hanover are back in the classroom today after a closure when three of their employees tested positive for coronavirus.
School officials are asking students and parents to follow their rules and to take sanitation seriously. They will also be distancing students a little more by staggering start times.
Face masks are required at all times on school property for parents and students, with the exception of eating or drinking.
In Prince George, 24 students are now in quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.
The district says that a member of the North Elementary School community tested positive, but we do not know if it was a teacher or a student. Schools there began a mix of in-person and virtual learning a week ago.
The district made a big decision to bring kids back into the classroom, with the earliest start date being Sept. 29. Under this plan, students will return in four cohorts.
Face-to-face learning will resume, mainly for a portion of special needs students in all grade levels. And under the current plan, Nov. 9 would be the earliest all grade levels could return, but it would only be for 2 days a week.
Virtual learning on the other days would still continue.
The emergency child care program that could happen in five school buildings is apparently stalled after what appears to be some miscommunication on how to handle it.
Richmond’s city attorney recommended that RPS make deals with the YMCA and Richmond Behavioral Health Association without getting the city involved - similar to what nearby counties are doing.
Some school board members were upset, saying the city should be part of this. They plan to discuss the issue again during their meeting next Monday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 757 more cases yesterday along with 19 additional deaths. The testing positivity rate dropped to 7.2 percent.
Today, Governor Northam is set to provide another coronavirus press briefing. It’s at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on NBC12 or on our digital platforms.
The university’s president is recommending several buildings on campus be renamed due to the namesakes' ties to the Confederacy.
That includes McGuire Hall, Baruch Auditorium, the Ginter House, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel, the Tompkins-McCaw Library and the Wood Memorial Building.
VCU’s board of visitors will hear the recommendations this week - they have the final say.
A Thanksgiving tradition will be a lot different this year, and you can thank the coronavirus pandemic for that. Of course, if you’re used to watching from home, not much will change in your viewing pattern.
New York City’s mayor made the announcement yesterday morning but few details were released.
The parade started 94 years ago when Betty White wasn’t even 4 years old!
