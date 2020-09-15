845 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths reported in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 6.9%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 136,359 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - an 845 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,884 deaths with 10,389 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The health department says a data backlog is to blame for two consecutive days of large death increases.
A total of 1,937,867 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.9 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported Wednesday; the total number is now 952. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 20,667 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,749 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,628 cases, 299 hospitalizations, 89 deaths
- Henrico: 5,120 cases, 403 hospitalizations, 205 deaths
- Richmond: 4,384 cases, 403 hospitalizations, 55 deaths
- Hanover: 1,190 cases, 96 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 695 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
- Goochland: 252 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
