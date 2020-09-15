Nearly 100 new COVID-19 deaths, 950 cases reported in Virginia within 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 135,5141 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - a 943 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,839 deaths with 10,293 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The health department says a data backlog is to blame for the sharp increase in deaths.
A total of 1,922,966 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 7.1 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Thirteen new outbreaks were reported Tuesday; the total number is now 935. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 20,417 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,691 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,593 cases, 296 hospitalizations, 87 deaths
- Henrico: 5,079 cases, 398 hospitalizations, 203 deaths
- Richmond: 4,363 cases, 401 hospitalizations, 55 deaths
- Hanover: 1,187 cases, 93 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 691 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 252 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
