Kroger Health hosting flu shot event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger Health is hosting a flu shot event in Richmond on Sept. 19.
The event is part of a program that includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at locations around the country.
The Richmond flu shot event will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Richmond Flying Squirrels parking lot.
“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “Our Kroger Health team is helping to meet that need by taking the infrastructure and expertise from our drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, and repositioning them for flu. This initiative – couple with our in-store appointments – will enable us to provide our customers with a record number of flu vaccinations this year.”
Flu shots will also be given at Kroger Health’s 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics.
Before scheduling an appointment, you will be asked to complete a vaccination consent form online.
Kroger Health said with most insurances, the flu shot comes at no cost.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.