Hunterville officer receives napkin with handwritten prayer on windshield

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Huntersville police officer left a Dunkin' Donuts with more than just coffee Tuesday morning. He left with a handwritten note on a napkin that was so special he plans to keep it in car.
Huntersville Police Officer Aaron was leaving Dunkin when he spotted a napkin on his windshield with a note that read, “Praying God’s protection over you - today and always!”
“To whoever left the note, Officer Aron says thank you and he is going to ride with it in his car from now on!” Huntersville police posted.
Police did not say at which location the Huntersville officer received the note.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.