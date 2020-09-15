Harmful algal bloom believed to be cause of fish kill in Hampton

“This past weekend there were reports of an oil sheen in the creek, however, no visual evidence of an oil or petroleum spill was observed. Based on the intensity of the bloom, evident in the results of sampling in the creek on September 10 by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) and made available on September 13 to VDH, experts believe the fish kill was related to the depletion of dissolved oxygen by bacteria decomposing the dying algae. This algal species also is known to have the potential to produce a toxin which can kill large numbers of fish in the vicinity of the bloom. This toxin is not well understood, but it does not typically affect humans,” a release said.