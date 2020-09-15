Hanover classroom switches to remote learning after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools says a teacher at Kersey Creek Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials say that the teacher’s exposure to the virus was confined to her classroom. The students in her class will move to remote learning for the next two weeks.
“We have directly notified the families of the students in the affected classroom,” school officials said in a press release. “In accordance with official health guidance, these students will move to remote learning for the next two weeks. All other students will continue with in-person instruction as scheduled.”
Custodial staff have completed extra cleaning to sanitize the classroom.
