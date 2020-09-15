Gov. Northam requests extension of utility moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has sent a letter to the State Corporation Commission asking for an extension of the moratorium of utility service disconnections through at least Oct. 5.
“I appreciate the Commission’s previous extension of this order and the effect it has had in protecting public health throughout the Commonwealth during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Northam wrote.
The current moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 16.
“My request for an extension will give the General Assembly the time they need to address this issue, finalize their budget, and complete their important work during this special session,” the letter said.
On Aug. 18, Northam introduced a budget to the General Assembly he says addressed the moratorium, repayment plan structure and a debt forgiveness program.
Northam said his administration is working closely with legislators and that an extension would give the General Assembly enough time to evaluate budget proposals.
