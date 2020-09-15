Forecast: Crisp Autumn air is here with temperatures below average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crisp Autumn air is here! Expect high temperatures in the 70s and even upper 60s by the weekend.
TUESDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (You may notice some haziness high in the atmosphere which is smoke from the western wildfires!)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 70s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds and showers possible late. Lows in the low 60s, highs mid to upper 70s. (late day or evening Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain likely, especially Southern VA. Lows lower 60s/upper 50s, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible in the morning. This depends on eventual track of Sally’s remnant low and its interaction with a cold front. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
