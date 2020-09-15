First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain risk Thursday into Friday

2 to 3 inches of rain or more is expected across Southern Virginia

Heavy rain becoming more likely Thursday and Friday
By Nick Russo | September 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 4:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is becoming increasingly likely the remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring heavy rain and potential for flooding to Southern Virginia.

Tropical moisture will surge ahead of the center of Sally on Thursday and likely arrives in the Commonwealth during the day into the afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected Thursday into Friday, and there is some potential for flooding.
Heavy rain is expected Thursday into Friday, and there is some potential for flooding. (Source: WWBT)

There are still some questions about how far north the heaviest rain will get as the center of Sally is expected to stay south of Virginia, but it’s looking more likely that we will see a period of heavy rain with potential for flooding. That’s why we’ve declared Thursday and Friday as First Alert Weather Days.

Rain chances to up in a big way Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Rain chances to up in a big way Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. (Source: WWBT)

Rainfall amounts could easily reach 2 to 3 inches of rain Thursday and Friday, especially south and east of Richmond.

Heavy rain is expected Thursday into Friday morning.
Heavy rain is expected Thursday into Friday morning. (Source: WWBT)

At this point, we think the severe threat associated with the remnants of Sally mainly stays south and east of Virginia.

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.