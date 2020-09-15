First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain risk Thursday into Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is becoming increasingly likely the remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring heavy rain and potential for flooding to Southern Virginia.
Tropical moisture will surge ahead of the center of Sally on Thursday and likely arrives in the Commonwealth during the day into the afternoon.
There are still some questions about how far north the heaviest rain will get as the center of Sally is expected to stay south of Virginia, but it’s looking more likely that we will see a period of heavy rain with potential for flooding. That’s why we’ve declared Thursday and Friday as First Alert Weather Days.
Rainfall amounts could easily reach 2 to 3 inches of rain Thursday and Friday, especially south and east of Richmond.
At this point, we think the severe threat associated with the remnants of Sally mainly stays south and east of Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.