FBI offering $15K reward for information in abduction, murder of man in 2012

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the abduction and murder of a man in 2012.
On Sept. 16, 2012, Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India, was abducted from the Raceway Gas Station he operated along Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
The FBI said Patel’s body was found at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in Richmond on Sept. 20. He was killed by gunshots.
The day he was taken, a witness told Chesterfield police they saw Patel arrive at the store around 6 a.m., get out of his vehicle and was immediately approached by two people.
“These two persons of interest, dressed in hoodies, shoved Mr. Patel into a van and sped off. Mr. Patel was located days later, deceased,” The FBI said in a release.
The case is being investigated by the FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, Richmond police and Chesterfield police.
A reward of $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or email Tips.FBI.gov.
