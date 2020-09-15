Dinwiddie Schools to start bringing students back to school

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie Schools voted to have its elementary students back in the classroom by the end of the month.
The reopening plan was discussed during a special school board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The first group that would return is students with special needs of all ages. They’re set to resume in-person learning on Sept. 21.
One week later, the district would like to have Pre-K through 5th grade back in the classroom for four days a week, but that’s only for parents who pre-selected to have face-to-face instruction for their children. Virtual learning would still continue for others.
Later this month, the board will discuss when and how to bring middle and high schoolers back. They likely would return next month but for two days a week.
In a last-minute decision, the district reversed course last month and voted to begin the school year fully online after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
