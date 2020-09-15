Crews respond to report of fire at VCU campus

Crews responded to a report of a fire at VCU’s School of Engineering West Hall building Tuesday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By Kate Albright | September 15, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated September 15 at 8:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a report of a fire at VCU’s School of Engineering West Hall building Tuesday morning.

The university sent out an alert around 7:15 a.m. that said: “Fire Emergency at 600 block of West Main St. Heavy Traffic in the area. Avoid area." A follow-up message sent about 45 minutes later said to resume normal activity.

When crews entered the building there was a slight haze, but they haven’t found the source yet.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

