Crews respond to report of fire at VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a report of a fire at VCU’s School of Engineering West Hall building Tuesday morning.
The university sent out an alert around 7:15 a.m. that said: “Fire Emergency at 600 block of West Main St. Heavy Traffic in the area. Avoid area." A follow-up message sent about 45 minutes later said to resume normal activity.
When crews entered the building there was a slight haze, but they haven’t found the source yet.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
