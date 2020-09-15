The Clinic aims to get players college looks

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s an uncomfortable situation for some high school football players: no fall season, while still hoping to earn a college scholarship. Three local coaches are spearheading a hopeful solution.
Billy McMullen, Tony Tate and Malcolm Bell are launching “The Clinic” this Saturday. This is a chance for high school quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs to go through a practice-like setting and put together film for prospective colleges. McMullen says that, despite the lack of a fall season, college coaches are still on the lookout for young talent.
“They still want to get a chance to see the kids move around and compete, and the kids want to get a chance to move around and compete,” the former Henrico, UVA and NFL wide receiver said. “Let’s put something together for them that’s structured, that feels a lot like practice, safe environment, but at the same time use that platform to get some film and go against some of the better guys in the area.”
The Clinic will feature position instruction, routes on air and one on one and combo reps. Video will be shot from the sideline, pressbox and drones above the field, all recorded for athletes to review and distribute. McMullen said that, as of Tuesday, 75 high school players from all across the area were committed to attending The Clinic. It will be designed to get those who come out plenty of reps and plenty of film.
“You may not have any tape, you may not have any exposure, so some of the kids, this is their last straw,” McMullen noted.
The former NFL receiver is not foreign to the situation of fighting for a college scholarship. Virginia offered McMullen late during his high school career, and he hopes that can be an effective motivational tool for those he’s trying to help.
“To tell my story about how I got picked up by UVA the last week of recruitment, it inspires them and gives them a lot of hope.”
In addition to film and sharpening skills, McMullen hopes that these players also strengthen their competitive spirit.
“When you come out here, you’ve got your swagger, you’re ready to rock and roll and you’re learning something from guys who have done it before you, you can take a piece of that and add it to your tool belt, but also find that real competitive juice that just takes you to the next level.”
The Clinic kicks off this Saturday, September 19th and will be held bi-weekly on Saturdays from 11:30 AM- 2:30 PM at Hermitage High School. For more information, including how to sign up, visit www.undefeatedqbt.com.
