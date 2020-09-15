Brothers of Omega Psi Phi hand out backpacks, school supplies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The brothers of Omega Psi Phi fraternity helped support the community by handing out supplies to students and helped people prepare for the upcoming election.
The event was held Tuesday evening at the Peter Paul Development Center in Richmond.
“We’re out here today...delivering school supplies. We packed up about 100 bags or so of school supplies, we have lunchboxes, we’re registering voters and we’re also passing out a little bit of food as well," Charles Fordham, an Omega Psi Phi member, said.
They distributed nearly 100 backpacks full of supplies to kids in the Churchill and East End communities.
They even delivered backpacks to the homes of those who couldn’t make it out.
