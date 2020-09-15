Albemarle Co. teen charged in connection with deadly Charlottesville crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police have charged an Albemarle County teenager with felony hit and run in connection with a crash that killed a man in the city over the weekend.
Police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle along the 1400 block Emmet Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, September 13. Forty-six-year-old Juan Evangelista Lorenzo Manueles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities announced Monday, September 14, that 18-year-old Ricky Xavier Hernandez had been arrested after he fled the scene of the crash. Hernandez is also facing a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.
The Charlottesville Police Department says the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
