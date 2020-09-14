‘We need to gain trust': New Henrico Co. Chief of Police to be sworn in Monday

“Chief English has brought so many positive contributions to our city, and in addition to being an outstanding police chief he is a tremendous co­worker and friend,” said Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell. “His presence will be missed from the hallways of our Public Safety Building, to the meeting room of our Executive Leadership Team, and to the streets of our neighborhoods – where Chief English can so often be found meeting with residents and living a real-world example of his belief that community engagement is the best tool a police depart­ment has to serve its residents.”