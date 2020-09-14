Virginia man sentenced to 18 years in sexual assault case

LOVINGSTON, Va. - A Virginia man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
A Nelson County Circuit Court jury in February found Oscar James Vest, 66, of Covesville, guilty of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and breaking and entering in the attack at a Lovingston apartment complex three years ago.
Nelson Circuit Judge Frederick Watson upheld the jury’s recommended 18-year sentence earlier this month.
Vest’s sentencing came after three previous mistrials - one resulting from a deadlocked jury and two resulting from juries not being able to be seated.
