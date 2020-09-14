Video: Deputies searching for credit card thieves in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Dinwiddie County are searching for two men accused of stealing items from vehicles.
The crimes happened during the nighttime hours of Sept. 7 in the McKenney area of the county as well as the Lake Jordan subdivision. According to officials, wallets and purses with credit and debit cards inside were stolen.
The stolen cards were later used at various businesses in Chesterfield County as well as Richmond.
Anyone who recognizes the men in the video should call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.