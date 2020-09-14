Troopers search for driver who hit, killed Richmond man along I-95

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along Interstate 95 in Stafford County.
Troopers were called to a hit-and-run crash around 4 a.m. on Sept. 8 at mile-marker 144.2.
Police said a pedestrian was hit in the HOV/Express lane.
The victim, identified as Stephen Law Jr., 34, of Richmond, died at the scene. His remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination.
Troopers said Law was wearing dark clothing.
Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and the vehicle could have damage on the passenger or driver’s side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or email area05@vsp.virginia.gov.
