There are only 2 more names left on the 2020 Tropical Storm/Hurricane List

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are a the typical midpoint of hurricane season, we’ve already almost run out of names. Tropical storm Teddy just formed and it’s the earliest named 19th storm on record. This year is rivaling 2005 which had 27 storms named (6 were named after greek letters) and 15 hurricanes.
The only names we have yet to use on the 2020 hurricane list are Vicki and Willfred. When we’re done with list, the storms will be named with Greek letters.
If you look at the 2020 list, you’ll see that there are no Q, U, X, Y, or Z names on the list. Also, the list of names repeats every six years and it’s maintained by the World Meteorological Organization. The name doesn’t repeat exactly every six years-- sometimes a name gets retired.
The only time that there is a change is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity. If that occurs, then at an annual meeting by the committee (called primarily to discuss many other issues) the offending name is stricken from the list and another name is selected to replace it.
Here’s the list of retired names, including Virginia notables like Camille, Agnes, Floyd, Isabel, and Irene.
There are different lists for other ocean basins: Check out the full list here and learn more about naming from the National Hurricane Center
