Teen killed following shooting in Richmond
By Hannah Smith | September 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 4:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday evening in Richmond.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Drewry Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

At the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both the victims were taken to the hospital. Police said one victim had non-life-threatening injuries while the other victim, a juvenile in his late teens, died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers said a third man was also injured near the scene after the car he was driving crashed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

