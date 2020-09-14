Stoney proposes extending deadline for tax relief for elderly, those living with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney said he will introduce an ordinance to extend the eligibility deadline for the 2020 Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled program to Oct. 30.
If the proposal is approved during the Sept. 28 council meeting, seniors and those living with disabilities would have more time to qualify.
“In 2020, program eligibility was expanded to include property owners with annual incomes between $50,001 and $60,000. Maximum net worth for eligible applicants was also increased to $350,000,” a release said.
