Richmond fire, police welcomes new arson K9

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire and Police Departments have welcomed their fourth arson K9.
K9 Erny joins the Richmond Fire Department through a grant from the State Farm Insurance Arson Dog Program.
“Since its beginning in 1993, the State Farm Arson Dog Program has placed more than 425 dogs in 46 states, three Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia. All arson dog teams are trained by Maine Specialty Dogs and certified by the Maine State Police,” a release said.
K9 Erny works with his handler Fire Investigator Brian Acors and the two just completed four weeks of training.
K9 Erny is trained to detect the scent of chemical compounds that are found in common ignitable liquids, which are often used in arson fires.
