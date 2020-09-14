24 Prince George students asked to quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19

PRINCE GEROGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-four Prince George County Public Schools students have been asked to quarantine after a “member of North Elementary School community” tested positive for COVID-19.
The school division and health district have notified those who may have had contact with the person, and 24 students have been asked to quarantine as a precaution.
“The Prince George Health Department will also provide a second contact to the families of those students who may have been potentially exposed and direct them to stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath or a temperature higher than 100.4°F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from their last contact,” a letter to families said.
Cleaning and sanitation practices will continue in accordance with guidelines from health officials.
“In accordance with our Return to Learn Instructional Plan 2020-21, those students who attended class on-campus and have been asked to quarantine for 14 days will be moved temporarily online until they are able to return to school for in-person instruction. Our instructional plan was designed to allow for this transition between traditional on-campus instruction, to a blended model (comprising both in-person and virtual learning), and temporarily online instruction as health and safety conditions require. Our school administrators and teachers will continue to provide high-quality education to our students during this transition,” the letter said.
The district says it understands there will be times students and teachers need to quarantine, and that families will be notified when a person in their child’s classroom has possibly been exposed.
Prince George Schools returned to learning this fall in-person.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.