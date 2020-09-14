24 Prince George students asked to quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19

“In accordance with our Return to Learn Instructional Plan 2020-21, those students who attended class on-campus and have been asked to quarantine for 14 days will be moved temporarily online until they are able to return to school for in-person instruction. Our instructional plan was designed to allow for this transition between traditional on-campus instruction, to a blended model (comprising both in-person and virtual learning), and temporarily online instruction as health and safety conditions require. Our school administrators and teachers will continue to provide high-quality education to our students during this transition,” the letter said.