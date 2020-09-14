Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Richmond shooting

Jermaine A. Crawford (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | September 14, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 2:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August.

Jermaine A. Crawford is charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to a shooting that happened on Derwent Road.

Police were called to the scene on Aug. 29 around 12:50 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Det. S. Donald at 804-646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

