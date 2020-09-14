Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting woman inside car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman inside of a car Friday.
Officers were called to the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Johnston Willis Drive around 11:30 p.m. for the shooting.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have arrested Michael Leonard Dabney, 37, in relation to the shooting. He is charged with malicious wounding, attempted second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation indicates that Dabney knows the victim. He is now being held with no bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
