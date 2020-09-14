Henrico’s first Black police chief is sworn-in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eric English, the first Black man to be Police Chief in Henrico County and the first to be hired outside of the agency, was sworn-in Monday morning. The ceremony came after two months of searching for a new chief to replace Humberto Cardounel Jr., who served for four years.
During the ceremony, English vowed to be heavily engaged within the community despite high tensions across the nation about policing. English said while every police force is different, he aims to make Henrico as transparent as possible.
“It all boils down to collaboration with our community because if you think you have all the answers - then you are going to miss the boat,” English said. “I will be out in my community and I will make sure that this is how we police, and this is how I will be policing.”
English comes with more than 30 years of experience serving in both the Harrisonburg Police Department and the Richmond Police Department. English said he will draw upon experience from both roles as he enters his new role as chief.
